Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Purchases £1,253.12 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie bought 88 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £1,253.12 ($1,582.62).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Roisin Currie bought 3,077 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,632 ($33.24) per share, with a total value of £80,986.64 ($102,281.69).

Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,370 ($29.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,795.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,552.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,661.12. Greggs plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($36.80).

Greggs Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Greggs’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRG. Liberum Capital lowered Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.36) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.57) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,862.50 ($36.15).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

