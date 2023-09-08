Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,063,000 after purchasing an additional 406,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

