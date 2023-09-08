Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,100 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1,168.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shutterstock Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,878. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

