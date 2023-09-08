GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

GMS stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. GMS has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The business has a 20 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GMS will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,943.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

