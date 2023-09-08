Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Globus Medical Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after buying an additional 1,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 9,332.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,213,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after buying an additional 1,200,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 26,680.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,807,000 after buying an additional 933,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 576.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after buying an additional 760,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

