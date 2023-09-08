Globe International Limited (GLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
Globe International Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.88.
Globe International Company Profile
