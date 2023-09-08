Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.45) to GBX 560 ($7.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.95) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 589.50 ($7.45).

Glencore Trading Down 1.4 %

Glencore Company Profile

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 423.50 ($5.35) on Tuesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 106.98 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 446.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

