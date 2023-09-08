GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $62.00 at UBS Group

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GTLB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 823,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
