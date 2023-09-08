GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $62.00 at Bank of America

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GitLab by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GitLab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

