Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

