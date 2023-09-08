Gibson Energy (GBNXF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) is one of 402 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gibson Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Gibson Energy pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 2.72% 45.88% 8.24% Gibson Energy Competitors -16.51% 5.94% 1.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

14.6% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.27, indicating that their average stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $8.49 billion $171.72 million 10.37 Gibson Energy Competitors $12.67 billion $1.31 billion 14.37

Gibson Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy. Gibson Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gibson Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 1 0 8 0 2.78 Gibson Energy Competitors 1477 4321 4338 49 2.29

Gibson Energy currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.61%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,361.62%. Given Gibson Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Gibson Energy competitors beat Gibson Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

