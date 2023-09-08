Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

