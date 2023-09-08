General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.27.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $1,555,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,762,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,310,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in General Motors by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 108,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

