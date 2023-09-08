General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 545,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,817.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 299,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 283,758 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

General Mills Stock Down 1.3 %

GIS opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.