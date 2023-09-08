Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

GNRC opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

