GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) versus Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Critical Analysis

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GD Culture Group and Sohu.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GD Culture Group $150,000.00 80.11 -$30.82 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.46 -$17.34 million ($1.99) -5.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group.

1.3% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GD Culture Group and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GD Culture Group N/A 268.64% 220.06% Sohu.com -10.28% -5.52% -3.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GD Culture Group and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.01%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than GD Culture Group.

Summary

Sohu.com beats GD Culture Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GD Culture Group



GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Sohu.com



Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

