Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE GATO opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.25 million, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

