Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.
Gatos Silver Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSE GATO opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.25 million, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 2.32.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.
