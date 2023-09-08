Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.26) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($26.14) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,790 ($22.61).
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,941.18%.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
