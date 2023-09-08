Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Down 1.3 %
Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galp Energia, SGPS
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.