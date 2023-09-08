Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

