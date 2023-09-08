FY2023 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Increased by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.53. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.



M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

