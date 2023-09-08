FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Issued By Zacks Research

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Werner Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WERN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

WERN stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

