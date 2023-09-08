FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By Zacks Research

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

