FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Arista Networks, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Shares of ANET opened at $195.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $198.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $583,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,828 shares of company stock worth $29,252,543. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

