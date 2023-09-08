Franklin Resources Inc. Has $70.82 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Delta Air Lines worth $70,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 828,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

