Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,943 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 101,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $59,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 32,657 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 49,326 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,426 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 106.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,005 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,764 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,831,654. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

