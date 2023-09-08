FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Head-To-Head Review

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Incyte has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Incyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $3.39 billion 4.19 $340.66 million $1.63 38.93 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 14.91 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Incyte and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 10.43% 9.25% 7.05% FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Incyte and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 10 8 0 2.37 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Incyte currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Incyte’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Incyte beats FOXO Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include axatilimab, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody being developed as a therapy for patients with chronic GVHD as well as in additional immune-mediated diseases; and parsaclisib, a PI3Kd inhibitor which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It also develops retifanlimab, is in Phase III clinical trials for squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal and non-small cell lung cancer, and Fast Track designation for the treatment of metastatic MSI-H or DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) endometrial cancer; and INCB99280 and INCB99318 currently under Phase I for the treatment solid tumors. It has collaboration out- license agreements with Novartis, Lilly, Innovent, InnoCare, Maruho, and CMS Aesthetics Limited; and in- license agreements with Agenus, Merus, MacroGenics, Syros, MorphoSys, and Syndax. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

