Four Leaf Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:FORLU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 13th

Four Leaf Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FORLU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 13th. Four Leaf Acquisition had issued 5,200,000 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $52,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORLU opened at $10.50 on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Four Leaf Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORLU. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,576,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,945,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.