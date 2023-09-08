Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.36.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

