FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 345,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

Generac stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.