FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.