FORA Capital LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after buying an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,567,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,834,000 after purchasing an additional 225,712 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.90%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

