FORA Capital LLC Sells 237 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 50,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,776 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $151.52 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $163.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.