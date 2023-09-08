FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

