FORA Capital LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

