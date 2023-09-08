FORA Capital LLC Invests $352,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $160.10 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.97.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.