FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,897. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.