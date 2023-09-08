FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.7 %

TMHC stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,602 shares of company stock worth $14,513,910 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

