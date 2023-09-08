FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,959 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 359,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 250,937 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 201,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 212,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVBF stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

