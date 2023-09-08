FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,364 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SJM opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $6,381,615. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

