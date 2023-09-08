FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

FMC Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

