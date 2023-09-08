Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Price Performance
NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
