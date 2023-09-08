Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.