FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE FLT opened at $272.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.70. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.