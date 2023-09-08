First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $180.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.14. First Solar has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

