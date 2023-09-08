First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley Sells 5,500 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Solar Trading Down 0.9 %

FSLR opened at $180.50 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.