Financial Survey: Star Energy Group (IGESF) vs. Its Peers

Star Energy Group (OTC:IGESF – Get Free Report) is one of 361 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Star Energy Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Star Energy Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Star Energy Group Competitors 117.30% 10.87% 4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Star Energy Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Energy Group Competitors 626 4246 7832 305 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 56.49%. Given Star Energy Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Star Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

10.9% of Star Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Energy Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Energy Group N/A N/A -3.00 Star Energy Group Competitors $810.49 million $200.15 million 73.22

Star Energy Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Star Energy Group. Star Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Star Energy Group competitors beat Star Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland. It also generates electricity. The company was formerly known as IGas Energy plc and changed its name to Star Energy Group Plc in June 2023. Star Energy Group Plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, the United Kingdom.

