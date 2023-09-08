Financial Survey: Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF) versus Its Competitors

Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) is one of 361 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jericho Energy Ventures to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jericho Energy Ventures and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jericho Energy Ventures N/A N/A N/A Jericho Energy Ventures Competitors 117.30% 10.87% 4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jericho Energy Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Jericho Energy Ventures Competitors 626 4246 7832 305 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jericho Energy Ventures and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 56.91%. Given Jericho Energy Ventures’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jericho Energy Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jericho Energy Ventures and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jericho Energy Ventures N/A N/A -8.24 Jericho Energy Ventures Competitors $810.49 million $200.15 million 72.13

Jericho Energy Ventures’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jericho Energy Ventures. Jericho Energy Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jericho Energy Ventures peers beat Jericho Energy Ventures on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. in March 2021. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

