Financial Contrast: Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) versus Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) and Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Glatfelter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mondi and Glatfelter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondi 0 2 2 0 2.50 Glatfelter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mondi has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glatfelter has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondi and Glatfelter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondi $9.38 billion 0.85 $1.53 billion N/A N/A Glatfelter $1.49 billion 0.06 -$194.21 million ($3.00) -0.66

Mondi has higher revenue and earnings than Glatfelter.

Profitability

This table compares Mondi and Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondi N/A N/A N/A Glatfelter -9.07% -12.23% -2.31%

Summary

Mondi beats Glatfelter on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. Mondi plc was founded in 1967 and is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene and other hygiene products, specialty wipes, tabletop, adult incontinence, home care, food pads, and other consumer and industrial products. The Spunlace segment manufactures spunlace nonwovens for cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene, and medical applications. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

