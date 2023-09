Financial Analysis: Ennis (NYSE:EBF) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) and Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $13.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 421.0%. Ennis pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Konica Minolta pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ennis pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Konica Minolta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Ennis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta N/A N/A N/A Ennis 10.86% 13.06% 10.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.7% of Konica Minolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Ennis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ennis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Konica Minolta and Ennis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta N/A N/A N/A $59.88 0.06 Ennis $431.84 million 1.28 $47.30 million $1.83 11.73

Ennis has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ennis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Konica Minolta and Ennis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Ennis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ennis beats Konica Minolta on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. The company also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, it offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc. manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360ยบ Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands. It also provides point of purchase advertising under the Adams McClure brand name; presentation and document folders under the Admore, Folder Express, and Independent Folders brands; and custom printed, high-performance labels, and custom and stock tags under the Ennis Tag & Label brand name. In addition, the company offers custom and stock tags and labels under the Allen-Bailey Tag & Label, Atlas Tag & Label, Kay Toledo Tag, and Special Service Partners brands; custom and imprinted envelopes under the Trade Envelopes, Block Graphics, Wisco, and National Imprint Corporation brands; and financial and security documents under the Northstar and General Financial Supply brands; and custom and stock pressure seal documents under the Infoseal and PrintXcel brands. It distributes business products and forms through independent distributors, including business forms distributors, resellers, direct mail, commercial printers, payroll and accounts payable software companies, and advertising agencies. The company was formerly known as Ennis Business Forms, Inc. Ennis, Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Texas.

