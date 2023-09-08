Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$1.10 target price on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDY. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
