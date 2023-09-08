Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 209.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after buying an additional 186,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $39,656,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $901.63.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,932. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $904.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $389.83 and a 1 year high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.